Meat Products Global Market Estimated To Grow At 7% Rate

Meat Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Meat Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

As per The Business Research Company's "Meat Products Global Market Report 2022”, the meat products market is predicted to reach a value of $865 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The meat products market is expected to grow to $1,056.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Companies in this market are expected to benefit from the rising demand for meat products due to the rising population during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample now to gain a better understanding of meat products market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2046&type=smp

Key Trends In The Meat Products Market

Meat processing companies are adopting robotics and automation technology to maximise production efficiency. Robotic systems automate deboning, cutting, butchering, and monitoring processes in meat production. This decreases cycle times and increases throughput. Automation enables meat processing companies to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, and make meat processing safer for workers as well as consumers. Robots can help manufacturers transfer a wide range of meat and sausages from conveyor belts to trays at a rate of up to 240 cycles per minute. Plants with fixed automation systems increase yields by at least 2-3%. For example, Image-Meater from CSB is a special hardware and software solution that fully classifies the sides of the pork automatically into different quality levels. Also, JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, has acquired a majority stake in Scott Technology Ltd., a leading robotics manufacturer, to automate its meat processing plants to capitalize on the growing demand for automation in meat processing plants.

Overview Of The Meat Products Market

The meat products market consists of sales of meat products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and process pork, beef, sheep, goats, birds, and other animals. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Learn more on the global meat products market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-products-global-market-report

Meat Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Pork, Mutton Other Meat Products

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Product Type: Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Geography: The global meat products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc, Marfrig Global Foods, WH Group Limited, NH Foods Ltd., Danish Crown A/S, Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, Vion Holding N.V.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Meat Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth meat products market research. The market report analyzes meat products market size, meat products market growth drivers, meat products global market segments, meat products market major players, meat products global market growth across geographies, and meat products market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The meat products market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Seafood Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seafood-global-market-report

Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-meat-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model