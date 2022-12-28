Proactive news headlines including Spenda Ltd, Island Pharmaceuticals, Tempus Resources and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Sydney, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Spenda Ltd SPX and Fiserv have entered into a two-year Payment Facilitator agreement, whereby Fiserv will provide direct merchant facilities to Spenda's customers. Click here

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd ILA , an Australian mid-clinical stage antiviral drug development company, has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the ISLA-101 Phase 2a PEACH clinical trial. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd ( TMR TMRR has boosted its finances to the tune of C$680,100 (~A$747,939) after completing a non-brokered private placement. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd PAR announced today that the first safety review meeting of the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for the pivotal PARA_OA_002 clinical trial was conducted on December 20. Click here

