Wheat Protein Market size is forecast to reach US$2,651 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Wheat Proteins are becoming a common requirement for bakery products followed by the increasing popularity of plant-based foods.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wheat Protein Market size is estimated to reach $2,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Wheat protein is one of the plant proteins (along with soy) most commonly utilized in meat products. The protein level of finished wheat gluten products is typically 75–82% (dry basis). Vital wheat gluten, texturized wheat gluten, and isolated wheat gluten can be used in meat products. There are several applications of wheat protein such as nutritional bars, processed meat, animal feed, etc. These proteins are a form of insoluble functional protein with specific visco-elastic properties that give product elasticity and extensibility. Wheat Proteins are becoming a common requirement for bakery products followed by the increasing popularity of plant-based foods. Furthermore, wheat protein being a suitable alternative for non-animal protein among vegans coupled with nutritional benefits for lactose-intolerant consumers can be considered as another the major factor driving the growth of this market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Wheat Protein Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Wheat Protein Market owing to busy lifestyle and hectic work schedule mostly in the U.S. and Canada with the consumption of RTE products seeing an up-surge.

2. Growing awareness about the health among people and opting for food products that can provide multiple benefits are enhancing the growth of the Wheat Protein Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Wheat Protein Market report.

4. Rising concerns regarding gluten intolerance and gluten-free diets is set to create hurdles for the Wheat Protein Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Wheat Protein Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Wheat Protein Market based on product type can be further segmented into Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein and Others.

Wheat Protein Segment Analysis – By Application : The Wheat Protein Market based on Application can be further segmented into Food, Animal Feed, Sports Nutrition & Weight Management, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Others.

Wheat Protein Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Wheat Protein Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to busy lifestyle and hectic work schedule mostly in the U.S. and Canada with the consumption of RTE products seeing an up-surge and continue to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wheat Protein Industry are -

1. ADM

2. Cargill

3. MGP Ingredients

4. Manildra Group

5. Grana

