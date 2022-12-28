Gary Kilpatrick of The Kilpatrick Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JAMESTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial accidents and mechanical failures happen every day some leading to unimaginable tragedies regarding Industrial accidents dealing with industrial process equipment, machine guarding accidents, mobile elevating work platforms, forklift accidents, crane accidents, amusement park ride accidents, motor vehicle crashes, motorcycle accidents and All-Terrain Vehicle accidents, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle accidents and product defect and failure analyses. It’s critical to figure out why these mishaps occur in the first place so whoever is liable will not only pay damages but avoid future mistakes. Leaving it up to the experts to determine why a structure, material, or component failed to perform as planned is critical. After establishing the cause, this evidence can then be used in court.

Gary Kilpatrick is one such professional, a highly sought-after forensic engineer, and founder and owner of The Kilpatrick Group. Gary provides forensic engineering services to legal and insurance clients and can offer contract and consulting engineering services to industrial clients in project management, product design, process design, machine design and tool design.

“As a Forensic engineer, I am a problem solver using my analytical abilities to get to the root cause of an accident. What I do plays a critical role to the safety of the public. Most of my work entails Industrial accidents dealing with industrial process equipment, machine guarding accidents, lockout/tagout, mobile elevating work platforms, forklift accidents, crane accidents, amusement park ride accidents, motor vehicle crashes, motorcycle accidents, All-Terrain Vehicle accidents and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle accidents. My future goal for 2023 is to contract with a crane company to get a crane operational training certification so I have the knowledge and some experience to get into the cab of a crane and behind its controls to further add to my unique knowledge and training. I am already knowledgeable of crane physics, rigging, crane slew and luff angles and crane data recorders. A crane team is made up of the crane operator, rigger, oiler, tag lineman, spotters and a crane lift supervisor.”

With over twenty years of industrial work experience not only does he determine the cause with conscientiousness, forthright honesty, but the details of his investigation will be used in court as testimony in litigated matters.

For instance, when he investigates any of the accidents mentioned above, he reviews the case discovery documents and all of the evidence. The investigator will determine the cause of the accident which includes interviewing important witnesses.

Gary attributes his honesty, integrity, and professional behavior to his wonderful upbringing with loving parents who were devout Christians. Earlier in his career, Gary worked in the furniture industry and their shipping docks and machine shops. He eventually went to work for The Clark Equipment Company where he gained valuable experience in machining the components for the drive train units including drive steer axles, differential carriers and transmissions for rough terrain forklifts and rough terrain telescoping boom cranes. Gary worked in every major department of Clark’s operation from machining to assembly to heat treatment and was also a certified and licensed fork lift operator. Gary has well over 1000+ hours of actual hands-on experience operating forklifts. Working in this automotive industry sparked his interest in mechanical design engineering. This hands-on industrial work experience along with his education as a mechanical design engineer has given him an advantage and expertise to deal with complex cases as a leading litigation expert. He provides immeasurable services for law firms, insurance companies, and public defenders.

Gary explains how the courts call upon his expert testimony because without expert witnesses it would be more difficult for the jury to come up with a verdict. In certain cases, he will also provide testimony in a courtroom as to the likely cause of the failure. This can be particularly critical in court cases in which parties disagree over who is responsible for the malfunction, a determination that generally centers on the cause of the failure.

“When I am retained by a lawyer or insurance company, I offer an objective opinion based on the evidence. I provide as much detail as is necessary to assist the jury in making an informed verdict.”

Gary emphasizes the urgency of working as an expert witness to be scrupulous and sincere. He also cautions that expert witnesses can be held liable if they deliberately give out false information or use junk science and can be found and charged with contempt of court. The bottom line is, he says “be honest”. Gary stated that the courts afford some immunity for experts from being sued for their expert testimony but that comes with limits. If the expert losses or deliberately destroys evidence, he or she can be held liable for this and be sued for this loss.

He also insists that he will never work as an expert witness in a case where he is not qualified by education, training, skill and knowledge to take the case. Gary stated that if an expert is found by the court to not have the education, training, skill and knowledge to testify as an expert witness in a case, the judge can impeach the expert and not allow him or her to testify which can ruin an expert’s career.

“I make no guarantees that my opinions will be favorable to an attorney’s position because everything depends on the evidence and I always bring forth an objective and professional opinion. My role is to apply my education, training, skill and knowledge by providing scientific and technical facts needed to resolve disputes and make the world less hazardous for all of us.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno