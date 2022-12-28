Author Kay Doliver's new book "Real Work from Home Jobs and Business Opportunities" is a useful guide for readers interested in pursuing work-from-home opportunities

Recent release "Real Work from Home Jobs and Business Opportunities" from Page Publishing author Kay Doliver offers valuable information for readers seeking to learn more about how to pursue work-from-home opportunities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kay Doliver has completed her new book "Real Work from Home Jobs and Business Opportunities": a helpful resource for readers, whether professionals with years of experience or recent high school graduates with no experience at all, that provides information about work-from-home opportunities.

Author Kay Doliver is an Alpha Gamma Sigma member and has an AA in Business Administration from Golden West University in Huntington Beach, California, which is where she also first discovered her love of writing. She also has a BA in Human Resource Management from Bellevue University. She has over fifteen years of experience working in office administration and management and assisting executives in a variety of industries. She has also been an entrepreneur. After owning a large service business for several years, she started a work-from-home business, which she has run successfully for over ten years. Since 2010, when Kay started her small home-based business, she has continued to grow her business and add services with the information she had compiled about work-at-home opportunities.

In 2012, Kay and her twin sister published a book titled "Real Work at Home Opportunities" with the information they had compiled. She has continued to grow her company while also continuing her research on the subject since that time and now hopes to inspire readers with a wealth of new information on working from home. Kay has a powerful and creative business mind and uses her positivity and tireless energy to encourage others to work hard and reach for their dreams. In her free time, she likes to write, explore, cook, travel, and spend time with her family, which includes six children. Kay plans to continue writing other books in the future, which may include more work-at-home opportunities and maybe some other nonfiction, romance novels, and/or children's books. She hopes and prays that her work inspires a following through innovation and imagination.

Kay writes, "Today's economy and the livelihood of millions of Americans are in jeopardy. Many are still stuck at home due to a pandemic that seems to have no end in sight, and we are being told by officials that things may never go back to the way they were. Do not give up, though! This can be the year that changes your life for the better."

She continues, "While many are unemployed, others who are still working are unhappy in their positions and are joining a new movement called the 'Great Resignation,' which seems to be growing. Americans are rethinking how they pursue the American dream because of the pandemic, and they want more control over their careers. Many aspiring

entrepreneurs will realize their dream of being their own boss this year, and you can too!"

Published by Page Publishing, Kay Doliver's informative work invites readers to discover 100 different work-from-home opportunities in a variety of industries and start pursuing a new work-from-home career.

Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Real Work from Home Jobs and Business Opportunities" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

