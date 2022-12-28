Author Lacey Esler's new book "Wild Flowers" follows a young girl's magical adventure through a very special hidden field full of beautiful wildlife

Recent release "Wild Flowers" from Page Publishing author Lacey Esler introduces Dani, a young girl who loves to explore. After setting out on her bike one afternoon, Dani encounters a secret valley full of hibernating flowers that appear to be waiting for something.

AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacey Esler, who lives in Amarillo, Texas, with her husband and two daughters, has completed her new book "Wild Flowers": a charming and delightful children's story that follows a young girl named Dani as she makes her way through the valley collecting the unique blooms with exciting discoveries.

Author Lacey Esler likes to infuse magic and whimsy into her home through decorating, fashion, and crafting. She's constantly inspired by her girls' creative and hilarious views of the world.

Lacey begins her story, writing, "there once was an explorer named Dani. She was an adventurous girl who was always searching for new and exciting things."

Published by Page Publishing, Lacey Esler's whimsical tale is paired with vibrant illustrations by Simone Föhl that help to bring the story to life.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Wild Flowers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing