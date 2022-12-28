Emile B. LaCerte Jr.'s newly released "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" is a charming narrative that helps young readers celebrate the Easter holiday

"Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" from Christian Faith Publishing author Emile B. LaCerte Jr. is a sweet story of God's love and Easter traditions that takes readers back to the land of Easter bunnies.

"Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School": a fun and vibrant celebration of Easter. "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" is the creation of published author Emile B. LaCerte Jr.

LaCerte shares, "Moriah Hallow is the school for Easter bunny and forest friends.

"Noam, the headmaster, shares with you his instruction and educational teaching on how Easter bunnies prepare for the most important day of the year.

"When Noam's blessed feet turn red, he can do amazing things, color eggs, and change food into sweet treats for all good children and forest friends.

"A lucky rabbit's foot is the symbol of Noam, sharing God's love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B. LaCerte Jr.'s new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the holiday traditions of Easter.

LaCerte pairs vibrant imagery with a fun, simple narrative for young readers within the pages of this delightful addition to the Noam series.

