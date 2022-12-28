Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,170 in the last 365 days.

Emile B. LaCerte Jr.'s newly released "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" is a charming narrative that helps young readers celebrate the Easter holiday

"Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" from Christian Faith Publishing author Emile B. LaCerte Jr. is a sweet story of God's love and Easter traditions that takes readers back to the land of Easter bunnies.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School": a fun and vibrant celebration of Easter. "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" is the creation of published author Emile B. LaCerte Jr.

LaCerte shares, "Moriah Hallow is the school for Easter bunny and forest friends.

"Noam, the headmaster, shares with you his instruction and educational teaching on how Easter bunnies prepare for the most important day of the year.

"When Noam's blessed feet turn red, he can do amazing things, color eggs, and change food into sweet treats for all good children and forest friends.

"A lucky rabbit's foot is the symbol of Noam, sharing God's love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B. LaCerte Jr.'s new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the holiday traditions of Easter.

LaCerte pairs vibrant imagery with a fun, simple narrative for young readers within the pages of this delightful addition to the Noam series.

Consumers can purchase "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Emile B. LaCerte Jr.'s newly released "Noam Moriah Hollow: Easter Bunny School" is a charming narrative that helps young readers celebrate the Easter holiday

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.