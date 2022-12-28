Madeline Martin's newly released "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity" is a powerful memoir

"No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Madeline Martin is a potent look into the author's life between 1961 and 1970 that reflects on a series of harrowing life experiences that would shape a young girl's view of the world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity": a gripping autobiographical work that will tug at the heartstrings and is the creation of published author Madeline Martin. Madeline was married for forty-seven years until her husband passed away from cancer in 2017. She has two adult sons, Brian and Chris, and is a grandmother to two grandchildren, Everly and Camden.

Madeline shares, "I knew if I came out from under that bed that all chaos would happen. I stayed under the bed for a very long time until the police and my father finally convinced me it was safe to come out. I told the horrific story to my father. My life from that moment on changed forever. My family was forced to move, and my parents divorced. My mother became a single mother of six children and in the 1960s, a divorced woman was labeled with a capital S (Scarlet).

"So many experiences in such a short time of life. Many are unbelievable, but each one is true."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Martin's new book takes readers on an emotionally charged journey through adolescence into young adulthood.

Martin provides readers with a deeply personal account of abuse, uncertainty, and self-discovery within the pages of this impactful reflection on life.

