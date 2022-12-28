Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,185 in the last 365 days.

Madeline Martin's newly released "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity" is a powerful memoir

"No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Madeline Martin is a potent look into the author's life between 1961 and 1970 that reflects on a series of harrowing life experiences that would shape a young girl's view of the world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity": a gripping autobiographical work that will tug at the heartstrings and is the creation of published author Madeline Martin. Madeline was married for forty-seven years until her husband passed away from cancer in 2017. She has two adult sons, Brian and Chris, and is a grandmother to two grandchildren, Everly and Camden.

Madeline shares, "I knew if I came out from under that bed that all chaos would happen. I stayed under the bed for a very long time until the police and my father finally convinced me it was safe to come out. I told the horrific story to my father. My life from that moment on changed forever. My family was forced to move, and my parents divorced. My mother became a single mother of six children and in the 1960s, a divorced woman was labeled with a capital S (Scarlet).

"So many experiences in such a short time of life. Many are unbelievable, but each one is true."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Martin's new book takes readers on an emotionally charged journey through adolescence into young adulthood.

Martin provides readers with a deeply personal account of abuse, uncertainty, and self-discovery within the pages of this impactful reflection on life.

Consumers can purchase "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Madeline Martin's newly released "No One Would Ever Believe Me: A Story of Hope, Courage and Triumph In the Face of Adversity" is a powerful memoir

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.