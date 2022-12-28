Marie Serena's newly released "Bath Time: From the Adventures of Bilberry Buckley Bartle Bear" is a charming tale of adventure for a courageous young bear

"Bath Time: From the Adventures of Bilberry Buckley Bartle Bear" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Serena is a sweet story of a little bear who finds that a bath cannot be avoided after a challenging adventure in search of honey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bath Time: From the Adventures of Bilberry Buckley Bartle Bear": a delightfully lyrical children's tale. "Bath Time: From the Adventures of Bilberry Buckley Bartle Bear" is the creation of published author Marie Serena.

A reader shares, "This book is full of fun, rhythmically telling a surprising story of Billberry Bear's courageous bath-time adventure. Children of all ages will find it colorfully entertaining and encouraging as it Seussically recites a funny, original, and unexpected tale of overcoming a simple but daunting childhood fear."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Serena's new book will entertain and delight the imagination of readers of any age within the pages of this narrative meant to be shared with the whole family.

The story of Bilberry Bear brings entertainment and whimsy to a sometimes-challenging time in a young reader's daily routine.

Consumers can purchase "Bath Time: From the Adventures of Bilberry Buckley Bartle Bear" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Bath Time: From the Adventures of Bilberry Buckley Bartle Bear," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing Media Department