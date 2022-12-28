Linda Dash's newly released "Sixtieth Street" is a powerful story of survival, faith, and determination to find peace in a new land

"Sixtieth Street" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Dash is a moving exploration of one family's journey to find a new home in America after fleeing a tumultuous homeland.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sixtieth Street": a gripping tale of the highs and lows of immigrating to America. "Sixtieth Street" is the creation of published author Linda Dash, a loving mother and widow who went to Macomb Community College, achieving her associate's degree and later transferring to Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, where she achieved her BS degree.

Dash shares, "This is one family's story of coming to America during the great migration from Europe during the 1920s, and their trials, tribulations, survival and success in the greatest country on earth!

"Do not believe that America is not great! Believe the true struggles of all the immigrants that made it great! Read true stories like this one, and you decide.

"We are blessed and fortunate to live in the true land of opportunity. Still to this day everyone wants to come to America, the only land on earth that allows freedom to achieve success through hard work, integrity and 'stickwithitness'.

"God bless the United States of America."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Dash's new book will draw readers in as a personal story of hope and perseverance unfolds.

Dash offers readers a compassionate tale of overcoming the odds and flourishing in a foreign land.

