Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,120 in the last 365 days.

Skanska improves State Route Interchange in Riverside County, California, USA, for USD 120M, about SEK 1.2B

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Riverside County Transportation Commission to make improvements to a State Route Interchange in Corona, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 120M, about SEK 1.2B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.

The State Route 71/91 Interchange serves as a gateway for motorists and freight in southern California. Skanska will make substantial structural improvements to the interchange, including building a new, direct connector ramp from eastbound Route 91 to northbound Route 71 and align the entrance ramp from Green River Road.

The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow, expand access to other transportation options, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction will begin in January 2023 and will be completed in January 2025.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675 2337

Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-improves-state-route-interchange-in-riverside-county-california-usa-for-usd-120m-about-sek-1-2b-301710511.html

SOURCE Skanska

You just read:

Skanska improves State Route Interchange in Riverside County, California, USA, for USD 120M, about SEK 1.2B

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.