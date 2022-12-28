Submit Release
Police mediates the murder incident at Borderline with parties involve

ROYAL SOLOMON ISLANDS POLICE FORCE

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara have conducted a mediation in relation to the murder incident at Borderline on 26 December 2022.

The mediation was between the deceased and the suspect’s party and it took place at Naha police station.

The mediation was guided by RSIPF Superintendent William Foufaka and Honiara City Operations Manager Inspector Tex Tafoa.

Superintendent William Foufaka says, “The mediation was done in respect of our Melanesian culture and to maintain peace between parties involved.”

Superintendent Foufaka says, “Police thanked both parties for their understanding, cooperation and acceptance. And advise both parties to refrain from taking law into their own hands while police investigate the matter.”

