Police arrest a 47-year-old in relation to the murder incident in Honiara

The Operation Team of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested a 47-year-old male person in relation to the death of a 27-year-old male person at Borderline area in East Honiara on 26 December 2022.

Supervising Director NCID Inspector Leslie Simao says, “The deceased were drinking kwaso (homebrew) along the road at Kobito 3 and Borderline area when approached by the suspect asking for a match. The boys replied they have no matches but the suspect insisted and later left.”

Director Simao says, “The suspect returns with a long bush knife and approaches the boys angrily and strikes the deceased on his left neck and he falls on the ground.”

Supervising Director Mr. Simao says, “His friends seek assistance from the community and the deceased was rushed to the National Referral Hospital and later pronounced dead.”

Mr. Simao says, “The suspect was arrested and brought before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 27 December 2022 and now remanded at Rove Correctional Facility and will reappear in court on 10 January 2023.”

He says, “I want to appeal to the relatives of the deceased to stay calm and let police deal with the investigation into the sad incident. My Condolences to the immediate family of the deceased as they mourned the death of their loved one.”

