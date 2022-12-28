Polaris Healthcare successfully completes its 1000th orthopaedic surgery

Pune-based Polaris healthcare celebrates its journey of completing 1000 successful orthopaedic surgeries and talks about its expert team, who has been the pillar of its success.

Polaris Healthcare, one of the leading orthopaedic specialists in Pune, is known for its innovative approach to orthopaedic surgeries and patient-centred care. Dr Surendra Patil, who has been providing elite orthopaedic care for his patients for over 20 years, and heading a team of other orthopaedic surgeons from different subspecialties, believes that LIFE IS MOVEMENT AND MOVEMENT IS LIFE; and that every individual suffering from bone and joint disease should be sent back to an active lifestyle with the help of expert surgical and non-surgical treatments along with the use of cutting-edge technologies.

With 1000 successful surgeries under its belt, Polaris Healthcare's vision is to assist patients in better physical and emotional healing processes by striving higher each day in the field of medical science. As a multidisciplinary orthopaedic hospital, they have a wide range of orthopaedic services such as joint replacement, hip replacement, knee replacement, spine surgery, surgeries for sports injuries, trauma, bone fractures, paediatric orthopaedic surgeries, arthroscopy, physiotherapy, and arthroplasty.

By utilising world-class equipment and state-of-the-art orthopaedic techniques, Polaris Healthcare consistently incorporates the most recent advancement into its treatment strategy. Greater precision is used during these procedures, and the recovery period is also short.

So if you have any pain or injury in your muscles or joints, suspect a bone fracture, or if you are dealing with any excruciating pain in your knee, shoulder, or elbow, it is time to get yourself evaluated and treated at Polaris Healthcare, the most renowned and trusted orthopaedic hospital in Pune.

About Polaris Healthcare:

After catering to corporate hospitals for over a decade, the duo Dr Surendra Patil and Dr Ujwala Patil decided to commence their multidisciplinary hospital in 2011 as a super-speciality orthopaedic centre along with a centre for Natural Birthing and Gynaecology.

After coming across multiple cases and witnessing a crunch between the doctors and patients, they felt a need to start a space of their own where they could guide the patients in the right direction with personalised care and empathetic treatment. Their willingness to go above and beyond for their patients led to the conceptualisation of Polaris Healthcare.

Backed by a team of multiple orthopaedic specialists and talented staff, Polaris HealthCare puts patients' welfare at the forefront. Recognised as one of the top-notch orthopaedic hospitals in Pune, Polaris Healthcare treats a series of complex knee and joint disorders with better treatment options and provides the best care for their patients before and after surgery.

