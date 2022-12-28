St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR / Arrest on Warrant x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4010102
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022, approximately 2113 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant x2
ACCUSED: Ashley Lee
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, VSP St. Johnsbury executed a search warrant on a residence on Avenue C, in St. Johnsbury. VSP located Ashley Lee (31) whom had an active felony arrest warrant and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Upon further investigation, Lee was also found to be in violation of court ordered curfew. Lee was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of bail and issued flash citation for the violation of court ordered conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury
BAIL:
Felony: Assault & Robbery w/ Injury - $500
Misdemeanor: Violation of Conditions of Release - $200
MUG SHOT: DMV photo attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.