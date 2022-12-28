Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR / Arrest on Warrant x2


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4010102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022, approximately 2113 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant x2


ACCUSED: Ashley Lee                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, VSP St. Johnsbury executed a search warrant on a residence on Avenue C, in St. Johnsbury. VSP located Ashley Lee (31) whom had an active felony arrest warrant and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Upon further investigation, Lee was also found to be in violation of court ordered curfew. Lee was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of bail and issued flash citation for the violation of court ordered conditions.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/28/2022 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury    

BAIL:

Felony: Assault & Robbery w/ Injury - $500

Misdemeanor: Violation of Conditions of Release - $200

MUG SHOT: DMV photo attached





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

