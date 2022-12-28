Polycarbonate Sheets Market size is forecast to reach $3.22 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polycarbonate Sheets Market size is forecast to reach $3.22 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycarbonate Sheets Market size is forecast to reach $3.22 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. The demand for polycarbonate sheet is increasing from building construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, aircraft, and more due to excellent flexibility. Carbonates have a broad range of outstanding properties including temperature resistance, impact resistance and optical properties, which posted polycarbonates between commodity plastics and engineering plastics. Polycarbonate sheet is widely used for panel roofing because it allows light to inter with extreme optical clarity, flammability resistance, and heat resistance. Thus, increasing demand for residential building is creating growth for polycarbonate sheet. For instance, according to the “India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)”, Under Pradhan Mantri Awasa Yojana (Urban), in India 1.12 crore houses have been sanctioned in urban areas, which is creating demand for polycarbonate sheets. Also, India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure by 2025. Polycarbonate sheets are available as corrugated multiwall sheets, embossed sheets, and others. Thus, the increasing demands for transparent sheets and corrugated multiwall sheets form construction, transportation, and automotive industry will drive the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polycarbonate Sheets market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polycarbonate sheets market owing to increasing demand for transparent sheet in from various industries such as construction, automobile, and greenhouse.

2. According to “India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)”, In FY19, 10,855 km of highways were constructed. Thus, the Indian Government aims to construct 65,000 km of national highways worth at Rs 5.35 lakh crore (US$ 741.51 billion) by 2022.

3. Increasing adoption of polycarbonate sheets in construction industry due to its durability, strength, and ease to fit without and cracking will increase the market demand for polycarbonate sheets market.

4. Increasing usage of sheets in residential sector for panel roofing will exhibit growth of the polycarbonate sheets market during this forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polycarbonate Sheets Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Corrugated multiwall sheet held the largest share of more than 30% in market of polycarbonate sheets in 2020. Corrugated sheet used as primarily in construction industry due to industrial structural roofing and siding. This sheet is widely used in agriculture greenhouse, roof lights, skylights, and residential roofing. Corrugated multiwall sheets have excellent properties such as transparency, UV resistant, lighter weight, and easy installation. These are help to enhance the look of polycarbonate sheet and also enhance antistatic functions.

2. Polycarbonate Sheets Market Segment Analysis – By Techniques : Based on techniques, injection molding has a significant share of more than 20% in the polycarbonate sheets market followed by extrusion acquires in 2020 because it reduces viscosity of polycarbonate sheet at high temperature. Injection molding is mostly used process to produce parts made from polycarbonate and their blends. In this process, the hot sheet melt is pressed through into a mold with high pressure. The mold when cools, gives the molten sheet its desirable shape like polycarbonate bottles, plates, and so on.

3. Polycarbonate Sheets Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry : Electronical and electronics industry driven the polycarbonate sheets market in 2020 with a share of more than 25%, due to their high dimensional stability polycarbonate sheets are suitable for the manufacturing electronic equipment such as CDs, smart phone, LEDs, electronics devices, DVDs and more. Polycarbonate is used in passenger car for interior and exterior body parts for having rigidity and excellent creep resistance.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polycarbonate Sheets industry are:

1. SABIC Innovative Plastics,

2. Plazit Polygal,

3. Samyand Kasei,

4. 3A Composites,

5. Arla Plast AB.

