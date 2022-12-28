Hood Cleaners Market size is forecast to reach US$437.1 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Hood Cleaners Market size is forecast to reach US$437.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hood Cleaners Market size is forecast to reach US$437.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing need for hood cleaners or kitchen exhaust cleaners for eliminating the already accumulated grease inside the ducts, hoods, fans, and vents of kitchen exhaust systems, in the residential, and commercial sector is estimated to fuel the market over the forecast period. Rising adoption of DIY activities in emerging economies has also raised the need for baking soda, cleaning spray, and others, for hood cleaning. The expanding usage for water wash hood detergent, hood filter cleaners, degreasing soap, and others, has driven the demand for hood cleaners. Furthermore, the growing investments in commercial projects will further create opportunities for the growth of the Hood Cleaners Market.

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Hood Cleaners Market due to the rising growth and investments in new residential activities. For instance, By 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is estimated to have built 11.22 million urban homes. 11.3 million houses have been approved since the policy began on March 31, 2021. To date, 4.8 million of these have been completed.

2. The rising production of new and more effective degreasers that are derived from plant-based materials rather than petrochemicals are expected to be the primary driving forces behind the growth of the Hood Cleaners Market.

3. In the foreseeable future, the need for hood cleaners product is estimated to rise with the increasing global construction activities. For instance, as per the estimates provided by the Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives, the global construction market is projected to grow by US$ 8 trillion by 2030, at an annual rate of 3.9%.

1. Hood Cleaners Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Degreasers held the largest share with 27% in the Hood Cleaners Market in 2021 and is expected to continue their dominance over the period 2022-2027. Degreaser liquid & degreaser soaps are specially designed to penetrate and remove sticky oils, making cleaning quick and easy for the kitchen exhaust. Without scrubbing these products can eliminate filth, rust, film, and residue from the range hood in an instant. Degreasers are not only essential for the range hood but one can use it to clean other parts of the kitchen as well. Its non-abrasive nature helps to restore natural colour and texture. As a result, it can keep kitchen exhaust very clean.

2. Hood Cleaners Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The commercial sector dominated the Hood Cleaners Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. The kitchen and preparation section is an important part of the commercial building structure which take up 40% of the total restaurant floorplan. Since commercial kitchen take up about half of the total business space and is the hub from which all customer orders are prepared and dispersed, it's critical to optimize this area to be as efficient as possible.

3. Hood Cleaners Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region dominated the Hood Cleaners Market with a share of 43.5% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the growth of new building and construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the government allocated Rs. 54,581 crore (US$ 7.64 billion) to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Union Budget 2021.

The top 5 players in the Hood Cleaners industry are:

1. Ottawa

2. Hood-Pro Inc

3. Hood Cleaners

4. BEST HOOD CLEANING

5. Restaurant Technologies.

