Radio Modem Market Size To Reach US$ 1.5 Billion By 2028 | Leading Strategies and Growth Status
Growing demand for privately-owned networks and lower infrastructural needs are propelling the growth of the Radio Modem Industry during the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Radio Modem Market is estimated to reach US$1.5 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growing demand for privately-owned networks and lower infrastructural needs are propelling the growth of the Radio Modem Industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, an Intelligent Transport System requires wireless communications to optimize its operations. Thus, it is deploying wireless networks that are cost-effective, flexible and small in size, making radio modems the best choice for the applications involved. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15356
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Radio Modem Market highlights the following areas –
• In the Radio Modem Market report, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to factors such as growing demand for wireless communication and increased penetration of IoT-connected devices.
• The vehicle-to-infrastructure application segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.9% due to the rising number of automobile thefts and rising technological advancements in the automotive industry.
• North America dominated the Radio Modem Market with a market share of 36%. This is due to the growing adoption of different frequency bands and growing investments in the IT and Telecommunication industry.
Segmental Analysis:
Radio Modem Market Segment Analysis – By Frequency Band:
The Wi-Fi segment in the Radio Modem Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The growing demand for wireless communication, increasing penetration of IoT-connected devices and rising internet usage would drive the Wi-Fi segment in the Radio Modem Market. In September 2021, Coopeguanacaste launched the ‘Zii Wi-Fi Program’ with Sutel, a telecommunication regulator.
Radio Modem Market Segment Analysis - By Application:
The vehicle-to-infrastructure application in the Radio Modem Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The growing number of automobile thefts, rising technological advancements in the automotive industry and increased use of internet of things (IoT) integrated systems, chips and sensors in the automotive sector are propelling the segment’s growth.
Radio Modem Market Segment Analysis - By Geography:
North America dominated the global market for Radio Modem Market with a market share of 36% in 2022. The region is also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecast period. Growing adoption of ultrahigh frequency, very high frequency bands in IT & Telecommunications and growing investments in the telecommunication industry, broadband speed improvement and deployment of 5G Network would be contributing to the market growth across the North American region.
Click on the following link to buy the Radio Modem Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15356
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Radio Modem Industry are -
1. Digi International
2. Campbell Scientific
3. SATEL
4. RACOM
5. RF Data Tech
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15356/radio-modem-market.html
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Wireless Infrastructure Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16386/wireless-infrastructure-market.html
B. Radio frequency components Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15806/radio-frequency-components-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+ +1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn