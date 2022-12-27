Christmas address by the Head of State: Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II

SAMOA, December 27 - December 25, 2022

I greet you all in the mighty Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, on this Christmas Day.

Today is the realization and fulfillment of the prophecies about the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour. Let us ascribe glory and honour to God alone.

The lyrics of one of the hymns in the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa’s hymn book, perfectly epitomize one’s thankful heart for their eternal inheritance and sonship guaranteed in heaven. The lyrics are in Samoan but essentially conveys the message ‘Abba Father, we thank you, for your grace is superior; that you have made me your adopted child, and for that I magnify your Name’.

Today, the joy of Christmas must be shared and celebrated. For it reminds us of

God’s unconditional love to mankind. Although He is the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, he left His mighty throne in glory, to bring to us salvation and redemption.

Let me acknowledge with gratitude the contribution of the clergies of various religious denominations in Samoa. Thank you for continuing to uplift our nation in prayers.

I thank the Honourable Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet for traversing through another challenging year. You have safely steered our country through the midst of multiple trials brought forth by the COVID 19 Pandemic.

I thank the Honourable Speaker of the House and Members of Parliament for up keeping the roles and responsibilities, and the integrity of Parliament throughout this calendar year.

Let me also thank His Honour, the Chief Justice and the Justices of the Courts for continuing to uphold the integrity of the Judiciary. May the wisdom of our Lord continue to guide you as we head into the New Year.

To all public servants who are both serving in government and in private sector agencies, thank you for continuing to work together with our leaders to serve Samoa.

Let me acknowledge the invaluable role and contribution of the Councils of chiefs and orators, women’s committees, the youth and our children. Thank you for working together to ensure prosperity and security in communities. Let us continue to uphold good governance, peace, and harmony within our villages and families.

To our Samoan diaspora around the globe, I thank you for supporting our families in Samoa. Your contributions in various forms have not gone unnoticed in your villages and families. It is our prayer that you continue to excel in what the Lord has blessed you with, and may He continue to open doors for you and your children.

May we all immerse in the spirit of Christmas, and to reflect on God’s grace and abundance upon us all.

Merry Christmas Samoa.

SOIFUA