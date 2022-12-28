Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") TTCF between March 20, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tattooed chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (ii) Tattooed Chef's financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating revenue and understating losses; and (iii) as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods.

On October 12, 2022, Tattooed Chef announced that it would restate its financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present. Specifically, Tattooed Chef revealed that its 2021 first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and annual reports overstated revenues and understated net losses. Tattooed Chef also filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission which revealed that its 2021 financial statements "were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon and should be restated."

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tattooed Chef should contact the Firm prior to the February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .