Vermont State Police places Williston trooper on leave amid ongoing investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022) — The Vermont State Police has suspended a trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks amid an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct. The allegations center on the possible theft of items from the temporary evidence storage room at the barracks.

 

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19, 2022. He has been a trooper since 2009 with assignments including the Williston, Middlesex and Bradford barracks, and the Narcotics Investigation Unit.

 

The Vermont State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has assigned a detective sergeant based in southern Vermont to lead a criminal investigation. An internal investigation will be conducted once the criminal inquiry is completed. 

 

This case is active and ongoing, and the Vermont State Police is unable to provide additional information while the investigation is underway. VSP will share updates as the matter proceeds.

 

