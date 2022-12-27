State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officer Involved in Fatal Accident in Which Police Vehicle and Cyclist Collided in Atlantic City on June 18, 2021

TRENTON – A state grand jury voted not to file criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding a June 18, 2021 fatal encounter in Atlantic City involving a police vehicle and a cyclist. The cyclist, Everett Stern, 63, of Atlantic City, was critically injured and died in the hospital one week later.

The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents called to serve on the grand jury in accordance with Directive 2019-4, the “Independent Prosecutor Directive,” issued in 2019. In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (“SOPs”) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency regarding the process, consistent with the Independent Prosecutor Directive.

The investigation of this officer-involved fatality included interviews of witnesses, collection of forensic evidence, review of video footage, and autopsy results from the medical examiner. After hearing testimony and evidence from the investigation, the grand jury concluded its deliberations on Monday, December 19, 2022, and voted “no bill,” meaning the grand jury concluded no criminal charges should be filed against the officer involved.

According to the investigation, Officer Ahmed Waqar was responding to a routine call for service in a marked patrol vehicle, with no lights or siren activated, when the accident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 18, 2021 at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Arctic Avenue. Officer Waqar was traveling through a green light northbound on Arkansas Avenue, and Mr. Stern was traveling eastbound on Arctic Avenue, when his bicycle collided with the driver side of the police vehicle. The officer immediately called for emergency medical personnel and rendered aid to Mr. Stern. Mr. Stern was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he died on June 25, 2021.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

After considering evidence, testimony from the OPIA investigation, and instructions on the legal standards, including whether the officer’s actions caused Mr. Stern’s death, the state grand jury determined no criminal charges should be brought against the officer.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher in accordance with the policies and procedures established for these presentations in the SOPs.

At the conclusion of these investigations, pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any principal should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such actions as are necessary to ensure that the review is completed in a timely fashion, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review.

The Independent Prosecutor Directive is posted on the Attorney General’s website at this link: https://www.nj.gov/oag/dcj/agguide/directives/ag-Directive-2019-4.pdf

Further information about how fatal police encounters are investigated in New Jersey under the directive is found at this link: https://www.njoag.gov/independent-prosecutor/

