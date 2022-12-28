Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,095 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release: Gov. Green Extends Emergency Proclamation in Response to Hawai’i Life Flight Incident

HONOLULU, HI – Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.

On Friday, December 16, 2022, an emergency proclamation was issued in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawaiʻi island. This emergency proclamation activated collaborative efforts to add personnel, airframes, and other important resources to care for 52 patients, to date.

“By coordinating efforts between Hawaiʻi Life Flight, the State Department of Health, the Army National Guard, the Coast Guard, the mayors, and medical facilities throughout the state, we helped to ensure that emergency transport was available for critically ill patients, especially those throughout our neighbor island communities. Together, we worked collaboratively and maintained emergency air medical transport,” said Gov. Green.

“I am so proud of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s professionalism and responsiveness while providing critical patient air transport support over an eight-day period. The operations aligned with the State’s priority of saving lives and preventing human suffering,” said Major General Kenneth Hara.

The disaster emergency relief period for this emergency proclamation will continue through Friday, January 6, 2023, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation, whichever occurs first.  

The extended emergency proclamation can be found here.

###

Media Contact: 

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor
Email: [email protected]
Cell: 808-265-0083 

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release: Gov. Green Extends Emergency Proclamation in Response to Hawai’i Life Flight Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.