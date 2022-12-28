Submit Release
New Self-Help Book Offers Irreverent and Humorous Approach to Finding Happiness

"The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" teaches readers how to stop caring about things that don't matter and focus on what truly matters to them.

Don't waste your time and energy on things that don't matter. This book will help you focus on what truly matters and live a happier, more authentic life.”
— Dominic Elrond
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck," readers will learn how to cultivate a growth mindset and increase their resilience, find purpose and meaning in their lives, and reduce stress and increase happiness. Whether you're seeking more fulfillment, better relationships, or a more authentic life, "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck" has something to offer you.

Dominic Elrond is a motivational speaker, and life coach who has inspired thousands of people around the world to live their best lives. After overcoming a series of personal struggles and setbacks, Dominic discovered the power of positive thinking and the importance of not giving a f*ck about things that don't matter. He has since dedicated his life to helping others find happiness, purpose, and meaning through his books, seminars, and coaching programs.

"The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" is now available for purchase in ebook format on theelrondexperience.com.
For more information or to request a review copy of "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck," please contact Dominic Elrond at theelrondexperience@gmail.com.

Dominic Elrond
The Elrond Experience
