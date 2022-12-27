Minerva Surgical Announces $30 Million Private Placement of Common Stock Led by Accelmed Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS (Minerva Surgical or the Company), a women's health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), announced today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of 146,627,565 shares (subject to adjustment for any stock split occurring prior to closing) of its common stock in a private placement, led by Accelmed, with participation by New Enterprise Associates, at an offering price of $0.2046 per share (subject to adjustment for any stock split occurring prior to closing). Following the offering, Accelmed will become the controlling stockholder of Minerva Surgical.



Gross proceeds of the private placement are expected to be approximately $30 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by Minerva Surgical. Piper Sandler is acting as sole placement agent for the private placement. The private placement is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval of the private placement by the Minerva Surgical stockholders. It is a condition to closing that the Company's Board of Directors be composed of a majority of directors designated by AccelMed.

Minerva Surgical intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed private placement, together with existing cash and cash equivalents, to support operations, research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes. With the proceeds from the private placement, Minerva Surgical expects to extend its cash runway for at least the next 12 months.

"We are very proud to be supported by these investors and are excited to welcome Accelmed in furthering our mission," said David M. Clapper, Minerva Surgical's Chief Executive Officer. "This investment will provide us with the cash runway to enter a new chapter of growth and continue to serve the uterine healthcare needs of women with our best-in-class surgical products."

"We are excited to acquire a controlling stake in Minerva Surgical and are looking forward to working with management to improve its operational performance and build a meaningful women's health platform" said Dr. Uri Geiger, Managing Partner of Accelmed.

About Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

About Accelmed Partners.

Accelmed is a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and investing in U.S. commercial stage, lower middle market HealthTech companies. Since 2009, Accelmed has deployed over half a billion dollars into companies spanning medical devices, diagnostics, digital health and technology-enabled healthcare services. Accelmed seeks to accelerate value and scale innovation across the HealthTech field by bringing to bear the team's industry experience, operational and financial expertise, and strong global relationships. For more information, please visit www.accelmed.com.

