Marcia R. Morris' New Book "Calvinetta, The Star-Struck Cow," Is A Story Of The Birth Of Jesus In Bethlehem From The Standpoint Of The Animals

The recent release new book "Calvinetta, The Star-Struck Cow," printed in the United States of America, beautifully illustrated by Lee Bauman of Art 4 You.

December 27, 2022 - The story of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem has been told many times and in many ways, but this book tells it from the standpoint of the animals that were displaced when Joseph and Mary found there were no rooms for them in the inn and the birth was to take place in the stable.

Calvinetta the Cow, the stable leader, was very upset when she was told the animals must make room for these arriving humans. But when she noticed that a strange star had positioned itself right over the stable and seemed to be touching her furry back, she realized something very special was about to happen right in her stable.

The illustration style in this book is inspiring and captivating, which will compel kids to read through his book till the last page.

About The Author

Marcia was born in Illinois, but she grew up in Akron, Indiana. She earned her BS Degree in Nursing in 1961 and began her career in Chicago as a staff nurse at Passavant Hospital, after which she held positions in children’s rehabilitation, public health nursing and a pediatric clinic.She and her husband, Leigh, had two children, a daughter, Meredith, and a son, Curtis. They are proud grandparents to Sarah and Nathan. Marcia has been a full-time community volunteer, serving many organizations. She’s an ordained deacon and elder in her church.

Readers can purchase "Calvinetta, The Star-Struck Cow" at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Publication Date: November 30, 2022

ISBN: 978-1915852564

ASIN: B0BNT48ZZ1

Available at: https://www.amazon.com/Calvinetta-Struck-Marcia-Renee-Morris/dp/1915852560/

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Pros

Marcia Renee Morris

United States