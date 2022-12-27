Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,091 in the last 365 days.

Death of a detainee at the Immigration Holding Center in Surrey, BC

SURREY, BC, Dec. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 25, first responders were called to the Immigration Holding Center in Surrey, British Columbia, after a detainee was found unresponsive. On-site staff and medical personnel attended to the detainee, conducting resuscitation maneuvers until first responders arrived. All efforts to revive the detainee were unsuccessful, and the detainee was sadly pronounced deceased by first responders.

The identity of the person will not be released due to privacy considerations. The person's next of kin have been contacted.

As in all cases of death of a person in CBSA custody, provincial authorities are engaged, in this case the Surrey RCMP Police Services and the BC Coroner. The CBSA will also conduct a review of the circumstances of the incident.

The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously.

The CBSA will not release additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/27/c8923.html

You just read:

Death of a detainee at the Immigration Holding Center in Surrey, BC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.