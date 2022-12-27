Death of a detainee at the Immigration Holding Center in Surrey, BC

SURREY, BC, Dec. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 25, first responders were called to the Immigration Holding Center in Surrey, British Columbia, after a detainee was found unresponsive. On-site staff and medical personnel attended to the detainee, conducting resuscitation maneuvers until first responders arrived. All efforts to revive the detainee were unsuccessful, and the detainee was sadly pronounced deceased by first responders.

The identity of the person will not be released due to privacy considerations. The person's next of kin have been contacted.

As in all cases of death of a person in CBSA custody, provincial authorities are engaged, in this case the Surrey RCMP Police Services and the BC Coroner. The CBSA will also conduct a review of the circumstances of the incident.

The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously.

The CBSA will not release additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency