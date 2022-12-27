alliantgroup's Annual SPARK Award to Honor Elementary Science Teachers is Now Open - Expanded to Entire State of Texas for 2023

Since 2019, alliantgroup has been recognizing elementary science teachers in the Houston area who are increasing student engagement and achievement through innovative lesson plans that emphasize both the importance and fun of science. alliantgroup is the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. alliantgroup has always had a strong mission to promote STEM education and is proud to celebrate teachers, who are igniting a 'spark' in the next generation of innovators.

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: SPARK Award 2023

This year, we are excited to expand the SPARK Award to the entire state of Texas!

Six finalists will be chosen from across the state of Texas and the winner will be announced at alliantgroup's Houston headquarters at the end of the 2023 school year.

The winner will receive: $3,500 personal award, plus $500 toward their classroom;

personal award, plus toward their classroom; The other five finalists will each receive: $1,300 personal award, plus $500 toward their classroom.

WHO:

Must be a full-time science elementary teacher at an accredited Texas school;

school; Must complete application form and include a video; plus,

Being active on social media, especially Twitter and LinkedIn, are a bonus!

WHERE:

Apply today or send to a teacher who you believe should be recognized. You can apply here: https://www.alliantgroup.com/spark-award-registration/

WHEN:

Submissions are open from now through April 24th at midnight. Nominate your favorite elementary science teacher today!

