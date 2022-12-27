Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,091 in the last 365 days.

ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN, a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Mark Enyedy, President and CEO, will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for 3:45pm PT (6:45pm ET) on January 10, 2023.

Following the presentation, Mr. Enyedy will be joined by other members of ImmunoGen's management team for a question-and-answer session at 4:05pm PT (7:05pm ET).

A webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session will be accessible live through the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website, www.immunogen.com; a replay will be available in the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005216/en/

You just read:

ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.