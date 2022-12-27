iRhythm® Technologies to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC, a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



iRhythm's management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

