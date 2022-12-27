Scoot Mortgage Is Setting Out to Change the Mortgage Market for LOs And Consumers

With a streamlined mortgage process, Scoot Mortgage is pushing to improve the process for homebuyers. Scoot Mortgage is a team of dedicated mortgage advisors that aims to save time and money for all their clients.

Obtaining a mortgage can be one of the most stressful parts of purchasing a home. Knowing how much one can afford, the potential payment, interest rates changes, and down payment all take the enjoyment out of shopping for a new home. Often when working with a retail bank or financial institution, fees and regulations start take a toll on the borrower as more headaches start to accrue. This is turn can make it difficult for the home buyer to fully understand the mortgage process.

Scoot Mortgage wants to change this. They help their clients focus on the important aspects of purchasing a new home without having to spend extra time and money on the mortgage portion of the process.

Scoot Mortgage’s difference

Scoot Mortgage is licensed and growing rapidly in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida and is planning on expanding to Colorado and Arizona within the next month. With an office in Pittsburgh and Columbus, they offer a combination of in-person and relationship focused online services. Their approach to mortgages is non-traditional and aimed at low costs for consumers & a tech savvy platform for LO’s, under the leadership of President and CEO Brian Sweeney.

Brian Sweeney says, “the mortgage industry is ripe for a more personalized experience. Consumers are tired of call centers & high costs that they don’t fully understand. Scoot Mortgage offers more transparency & personalized service when it comes to getting a mortgage. Mortgage brokers hold about 22% of the overall mortgage purchase market as of September 2022. I think that number will continue to grow as more & more loan officers grow relationships with their clients & partners. We are not just excited for the future of Scoot Mortgage but the entire broker industry.”

With an extensive background in wealth management, Brian understands the client’s side of the mortgage process. He also understands the importance of getting to know a client and supporting them start to finish.

Clients of Scoot Mortgage are treated with enthusiasm and priority. Their mortgage advisor always has time to conduct a personal meeting with their client to address all their questions and concerns. Their goal is to provide a great customer experience for every homebuyer they work with without the extra parts of the mortgage process that banks or credit unions throw in.

Brian says, “as more and more companies go online, more and more consumers want personalized service. The correlation is almost irony. The more complicated a process the more inclined a client wants that hand holding, which we provide, so it works out. We answer the phone when someone calls, every time.”

The need to call multiple banks & credit unions is obsolete when working with a company like Scoot Mortgage. As a wholesale mortgage broker, they are partnered with 25+ lenders to do all the rate shopping & heavy lifting on behalf of the homebuyer.

Conclusion

Scoot Mortgage as a mortgage broker can potentially save their clients an average of $9,700 in costs over banks and credit unions completing a comparable mortgage process. Not only are homebuyers spending less, but the experience is less stressful and far more personal.

Media Contact

Scoot Mortgage

Brian Sweeney

United States