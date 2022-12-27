Raffles Students Received Scholarships By Ministry Of Education, Singapore To Shine Out And Reach Their Full Potential

Providing a nurturing environment to every student, The Raffles Christian Group of Schools’ eagle-eye students were awarded Bukit Panjang Government High School (BPGHS) Scholarships by the Ministry of Education, Singapore.

For more than 17 years, The Raffles Christian Group of Schools has been helping to shape the future of young minds and has proven to be an institution that encourages academic and personal excellence. For the year 2023Ministry of Education (MOE) Singapore offers scholarships to bright young students from Raffles Christian Group of Schools (RCGS) in Jakarta to study in Bukit Panjang Government High School (BPGHS) which is a co-educational government autonomous secondary school in Choa Chu Kang, Singapore.

Students will be offered an enriching education, including an international curriculum, with excellent teaching and learning resources to build knowledge and skills for meaningful contributions to their community and the world. The scholarship is a wholesome package for students, from hostel accommodation and airfare to fees and medical benefits.

Built on a strong foundation of knowledge, character, and service, Raffles strives to provide an international education for a global generation. The school's core mission is to develop and nurture young people who will make a positive difference in the world. The five highly talented students who were selected to receive the scholarship from Raffles Christian School Kelapa Gading and Raffles Christian School Kebon Jeruk are:

Willson Supian, Secondary 3 - Kebon Jeruk Campus

Ryan Anshel Darmawan, Secondary 3- Kelapa Gading Campus

Victoria Tjioeh Kapoh, Secondary 3- Kelapa Gading Campus

Gianna Olivia Gunawan, Secondary 3- Kelapa Gading Campus

Darren Michael Handoko, Secondary 4- Kelapa Gading Campus

Preparing students to meet the challenges of a globalized world: RCGS believes that the key to success lies in providing a cohesive education based on broad foundations and helping students develop key skills for life. This is made possible through the Bukit Panjang Government High School (BPGHS) Scholarships for Raffles Students by the Ministry of Education, Singapore.

With dynamic teachers, Raffles students are guided to stretch themselves toward their fullest potential as they engage with the world and make a difference. It is an integral part of their commitment to nurturing every student as a whole person, not just an academic achiever.

"We want to give our students the chance of a world-class international education and an opportunity to become global citizens. We believe in the power of education to shape young lives and transform communities. We hard-wire into our students the qualities required of a leader who will spur positive change in his own life and the lives of others: integrity, courage, confidence, honesty, and compassion. Through scholarship, we can make a meaningful contribution to society by empowering more Raffles students to contribute positively to the society in which they live." - said the team at RCGS.

Media Contact

Raffles Christian Group of Schools

Manivasugen

+62 21 722 6047

Jalan Gedung Hijau Raya 1, No 1, Pondok Indah

Jakarta

DKI Jakarta

Indonesia