Pipe Swipe Announces Release of Patented Pipe Cleaner – America's #1 Pipe Cleaner Tool

Today Pipe Swipe LLC announced the immediate availability of their newly, patented pipe cleaner designed to mechanically remove cool and warm resin from pipes. “resin in pipes can be difficult to remove, especially when it is cool. The Pipe Swipe pipe cleaner mechanically removes the resin when warm or cold,” said Tim Jones, the product's owner and developer.  

Positive Customer Impact

Many smokers are benefitting from using the Pipe Swipe pipe cleaner. “A clean pipe makes the toke smooth and reduces throat and lung irritation that comes from a dirty pipe,” said Jones, the developer of the pipe cleaner. 

Robert Cox, the owner of Friendly Market dispensaries in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma, recently committed to selling Pipe Swipe in his 2 stores. “This is a novel idea. I have found it universally helpful for cleaning the pipe stems of pipes and one-hitters. It clears out the resin immediately, and it is not messy.” said Cox. 

Users are welcoming the new pipe cleaner too. “I like the fact that it is not a chemical cleaner so it leaves no residual chemicals in the pipe,” said Jim Landrum. “Before Pipe Swipe, I had one-hitters so clogged with cool resin that they had to be thrown away. Pipe Swipe is simple to use, reusable, and you can take and use it anywhere.”

Product Release 

Founded in 2021 by a board-certified Ears, Nose, and Throat physician, the company is committed to enhancing the health and experience of flower smokers by keeping pipes clean in order to minimize throat and respiratory irritation. The product is manufactured and distributed in Oklahoma. Pipe Swipe's product is available now online and in a few stores in Oklahoma. More information about PipeSwipe can be found on the company website, https://www.PipeSwipe.net. 

Part of the profits from Pipe Swipe goes to support the Mom and Mitchell Foundation, a non-profit charity working to foster mental wellness and prevent suicide.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Pipe Swipe, LLC


Contact Person:

Tim Jones


Email:Send Email
City:

Oklahoma City


State:

Oklahoma


Country:

United States


Website:pipeswipe.net

