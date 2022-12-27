MSI Breaks Ground on New, State-of-the-Art Hub Distribution Center in Virginia

Leading surfacing supplier, MSI breaks ground on another distribution center on the east coast.

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America broke ground to build a new 548,000 square foot distribution center in Suffolk, Virginia. The project will take approximately 20 months to complete and will result in the addition of at least 80 new jobs.

This state-of-the-art facility will focus on distributing flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products throughout the region that are imported through the port of Norfolk. MSI's other existing Virginia locations include Dulles, Richmond and Virginia Beach which will continue to focus largely on those specific metropolitan markets.

"MSI is very excited with this huge expansion of our distribution footprint in Virginia. This new hub distribution center will dramatically improve our long-term distribution capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest," said Rup Shah, President of MSI. "In addition, we are very impressed with The Port of Virginia and its continued investments to insure a smooth flow of goods. Finally, both the high-quality workforce in the region combined with a very business-friendly environment were both major contributing factors to our decision."

"Virginia is one of North America's premier supply chain destinations, and we are excited to welcome M S International's East Coast Distribution facility to the Commonwealth," said Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin. "MSI will benefit from Suffolk's prime location and proximity to our world-class port facilities, and we look forward to their success in the Hampton Roads region."

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents. More information on MSI can be found at http://www.msisurfaces.com.

