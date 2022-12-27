Power Outages From Extreme Weather Are No Match for Dory Power's Second-Generation Battery Generator

CLEVELAND, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Never Lose Power Again. Extreme weather has created urgent needs for people throughout the country. Dory Power, a leading U.S. manufacturer of battery generators, launches its second-generation battery generator, the Dory Sentry, to help households and businesses adapt and respond to increasingly frequent and unpredictable power outages.

The Dory Sentry is an industry-leading battery generator that backs up critical devices—refrigerators, furnaces, TVs, microwaves, sump pumps, lights, computers, cable boxes, Wi-Fi, and cell phones. The Sentry is also powerful and reliable enough to run power tools, home healthcare devices, and even aquariums. The Sentry contains advanced lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, double-certified to UL1642 and UN38.3 standards, and is rechargeable via a wall outlet or solar panels. The Sentry requires no additional fuels for use, nor does it produce emissions or noise, making the Sentry the perfect indoor power solution.

The Sentry evolved from the first-generation Dory B2700 model. The B2700 has consistently garnered 5-star ratings on Amazon for multiple years. The first-generation Dories are widely used in households, hospitals, labs, data centers, law firms, restaurants, and universities throughout the U.S.

Dory battery generators were developed by Chris Yuan, an engineering professor at Case Western Reserve University and a world-renowned scientist on lithium-ion battery technology. "The idea for Dory came after a snowstorm and a two-day outage at my house," says Chris. "Like many people, I went on Amazon to buy a battery backup. I was stunned by the poor performance it delivered. I did not want anyone to be without power, so I started Dory Power."

As the flagship product, the Dory Sentry contains many cutting-edge technologies. The Sentry is the only battery generator on the market offering a true uninterruptible power supply, an essential function for backing up sensitive devices like computers, servers, medical equipment, and gaming devices. Dory's unique AI-driven MPEM-EIC techniques maximize power output and energy efficiency and enable the Sentry to retain its charge for over 1 year in storage. You will no longer be left frustrated and unprepared in the event of an emergency.

The Dory Sentry is the only portable battery generator built to U.S.-quality standards for 10 years of lifespan. 2-3 Sentries can be directly linked up to double or triple your backup time, a unique function only available from Dory. The Sentry can be used as a standalone power supply, or connected to an electrical panel for whole house or office backup. A mobile app is available to monitor the Sentry's usage and stats as well.

Currently, Dory Power is conducting a direct sales campaign, offering the best-ever discount for customers, until Dec. 31, 2022. The Dory Sentry comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and 2 years of warranty. A payment plan is also available.

