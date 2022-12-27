One of the Must Read Children's Fantasy Books for 2023 Is Mythatania by Award-Winning Filmmaker Nicholas Julius

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - Author and award-winning filmmaker Nicholas Julius is captivating young audiences with his latest release, the whirlwind novel Mythatania. With stunning worldbuilding and a standout cast of characters, this exceptional first installment in a planned series more than deserves its glowing reception from readers.

Book cover of Mythatania

Mythatania follows the adventures of Erin and Owen MacDonald, when Owen discovers an old book about mythical creatures in his well traveled uncle's footlocker. When they're swept off their father's boat in a dark, perhaps unnatural storm, the Loch Ness monster is hypnotized by the book's magical glow and transports the children to Mythatania, where all the creatures heard of in myth and folklore have gone to escape the outside world. After meeting mythical creatures beyond their wildest imaginations, Erin and Owen learn that the portal back to their world has closed. They'll have to rely on their own wits, some newfound friends and maybe track down a golden Unicorn horn to find their way back home. With the help of Misty the Pegasus, Unee the Unicorn, Salandra the Sasquatch and Frost the Yeti the high stakes adventure is on as they traverse the magical, wondrous, sometimes dangerous, land of Mythatania!

Mythatania is perfect for children who enjoy The Land of Stories series and other portal fantasies that transport the reader to lush, fantastical worlds. With themes of friendship, acceptance, and loyalty, there's plenty for readers of all ages to enjoy in Mythatania.

Teachers, caregivers, and parents alike have showered Mythatania with well-deserved praise. As a versatile story that can appeal to all age groups, one reviewer states that Nicholas Julius's clever storytelling will "make you feel like a child again!"

The multi-award-winning, animated short film Erin, Owen and the Loch Ness Monster, which is the opening of the book and the award-winning screenplay can be viewed on YouTube. Free of charge. Link: https://youtu.be/QIEcJAZOZA0

Mythatania is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Mythatania-Nicholas-Julius-ebook/dp/B0BLSXGK1M/ or wherever books are sold. Sequels are currently in development.

All reviews on Amazon are five stars. This is one of them.

Nicholas Julius is an award-winning writer, director, producer, and actor based in New York City. He has written multiple acclaimed scripts and continues to work in the film and TV industry after the release of his latest novel, Mythatania. The animated film that inspired the book has won dozens of awards at film festivals throughout the country. Visit him online at https://www.instagram.com/nicholasjulius/

Or you can peruse his YouTube page for award winning short films, animations and even stand up comedy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0TtHbbs_OChy8QtTnL3olw

Author photo of Nicholas Julius

Source:

Lisa Quinn

eBook or Print

lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149556