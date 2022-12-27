PetPartners Expands Pet Insurance Offering to Thousands of Employers Through Selerix

PetPartners Seamlessly Offers Employers the New Standard in Group Pet Insurance

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetPartners Inc. has teamed up with Selerix to offer its true group pet insurance benefit on their industry-leading benefits administration platform. Selerix is trusted by employers and brokers to facilitate benefits administration and enrollment for core and voluntary insurance products. This relationship makes PetPartners offering accessible to an additional 11 million employees and nearly 20,000 employers, advancing PetPartners vision to meet pet parents needs while supporting the broker and employer community with a product that is easy to administer and coincides with core benefit offerings.

Pets continue to be top of mind for employees, and employers continue to seek out additional voluntary benefits to remain competitive with current and potential employees. PetPartners designed its group pet insurance offering with employers and their employees in mind. A simplified enrollment experience and streamlined benefits administration make it easy for employers to implement, all while having ease of administration they already know and enjoy with Selerix. In addition to enrolling in pet insurance, employees will have access to services like vet helpline, medication discounts, payroll deduction, and employee pricing.

"An estimated 23 million pets were added to US households since March 2020* and play an important part in our lives – increasing our physical and mental health, providing a sense of purpose, and helping us connect with others. Employers are recognizing the importance of providing pet benefits, especially their ability to make employees more engaged, productive, and likely to stay at the company," said Nichole Toscano, VP of Business Development at PetPartners. "PetPartners values the human-animal bond and is excited to partner with Selerix to offer pet insurance to more employers, helping pet parents provide the care their four-legged loved ones need."

An industry-first, PetPartners aligns with employers' core benefits, mirroring their eligibility rules, waiting periods, Open Enrollment, and annual policy renewal, making enrollment and billing seamless. Employers who add PetPartners to their benefits offering through Selerix can:

Provide a uniform rate for cats and dogs, regardless of age or breed.

Customize the offering to meet their unique employee population, including wellness

Offer employees prior coverage credit toward coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions.**

Can choose unique features like diminishing deductible, alternative care, behavioral, rehabilitation, and more

The list of benefits go on and on.*** Brokers and Employers can add pet insurance today by contacting PetPartners at sales@petpartners.com

*The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (2022, May) New ASPCA Survey Shows Overwhelming Majority of Dogs and Cats Acquired During the Pandemic Are Still in Their Homes. https://www.aspca.org/about-us/press-releases/new-aspca-survey-shows-overwhelming-majority-dogs-and-cats-acquired-during

** Not available in all states. For groups over 200 employees, with comparable pet insurance coverage in effect immediately before the effective date

**Group product not available in all states. All policies subject to limitations, exclusions and policy provisions.

About PetPartners, Inc.

PetPartners provides pet insurance in all 50 states of the United States, underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company, rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. PetPartners is owned by Independence Pet Group, Inc., including all designs, words, and trademarks. Visit http://www.petpartners.com for more information.

About Selerix

Selerix is an industry-leading benefits administration provider for both core and voluntary benefits. Its solution combines a flexible benefits administration platform with a commitment to providing best-in-class client service. In addition, the Selerix platform includes ACA reporting and employee engagement to deliver a fully-featured, all-in-one package. Trusted by brokers, carriers, nearly 20,000 employers, and 11 million individuals, the Selerix mission is to deliver benefits administration solutions that simplify and empower. To learn more, visit selerix.com.

