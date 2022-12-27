Submit Release
Notice of Broadband FundingDec22

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (December 22, 2022) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) is now accepting grant applications for the Idaho Broadband Fund.

Entities that are eligible to submit proposals are limited to: Idaho nonprofit organizations; limited liability companies; cooperative entities; Idaho local or tribal governments; broadband service providers that are incorporated businesses or partnerships; State of Idaho agencies and political subdivisions.

The board will prioritize projects that focus on expanding or extending middle mile, are shovel ready and have a significant financial match.

Prior to submitting your application, please review the grant instructions here.

The deadline to submit your application is 11:59 p.m. MT Monday, January 2, 2023. Please submit your application to:

Mail: Idaho Department of Commerce

Attn: Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0093

Fax: 208-334-2631

Or by email: broadband@commerce.idaho.gov.

To learn more about Idaho broadband, visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

