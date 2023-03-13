The Global Market for Methanesulfonic Acid was valued at $262 USD in 2021 and will reach $394 USD in 2029
Methanesulfonic Acid Market Overview
A typical industrial chemical utilised in numerous sectors is methanesulfonic acid. The manufacture of polystyrene and other polymers uses it the most frequently. Additionally, methanesulfonic acid can be utilised to make food additives and cosmetics.
Methanesulfonic acid (MSA), a chemical molecule with the formula H2SO4, is increasing as a result. It is a clear liquid that dissolves in water and is employed in industrial and scientific settings. Additionally, it serves as a deodorant and a disinfectant. MSA is mostly created in the process of making insecticides and explosives.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Different varieties of methanesulfonic acid exist like the Industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. The most expensive and versatile form of methanesulfonic acid is that used in pharmaceuticals. It is utilised in numerous prescription medications and is well tolerated by the body. Methanesulfonic acid of the industrial grade is less expensive than that of the pharmaceutical grade, although it has fewer applications. Although it can be utilised in industrial operations, pharmaceutical grade is more effective.
It is utilised for a variety of purposes, such as organic synthesis, electroplating, and other uses. Silver and other metals are produced from their compounds for electroplating. Methanesulfonic acid is also used in medicine to treat a variety of illnesses and as a toxic gas antidote. It is used in organic synthesis to create compounds like polymers and medicines.
Over the past few years, methanesulfonic acid has grown rapidly in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa regions. This is a result of rising demand for compounds from sectors like fertiliser and chemical production.
Prominent Key Players of the Methanesulfonic Acid Market
BASF, Arkema Group, Jinshenghui Chemical, Zhongke Fine Chemical, Xingchi Science and Technology, Suning Chemical, and Jinji Chemical are the major competitors in the MSA market. These businesses specialise in manufacturing MSA mostly for the chemical and automotive industries.
Key Market Segments Table: Methanesulfonic Acid Market Market
The Methanesulfonic Acid Market market is segmented into the following types of methods:
• Pharmaceutical Grade
• Industrial Grade
The market for Methanesulfonic Acid includes the following applications:
• Electroplating
• Medicine
• Organic Synthesis
• Others
Detailed analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are included along with a general discussion of the following regions:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War has had a significant impact on the global methane sulfonic market. The conflict has disrupted shipping and production, resulting in an increase in the price of sulfur. This, in turn, has led to a decline in demand for methanesulfonic acid (H2SO4) and other related products. As a result, companies that produce or trade these products have seen their profits fall.
The covid-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a major effect on the methanesulfonic acid market. Methanesulfonic acid demand has already decreased as a result of the pandemic as businesses change their production plans and relocate away from locations where the virus is more common. In addition, shortages are anticipated as producers boost production to meet rising worldwide demand.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Methanesulfonic Acid Market
Factors such as increasing demand from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as the increasing use of natural gas in various industrial applications, are the key drivers.
Several obstacles are currently confronting the market for Methanesulfonic acid. The growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable production methods is one of the most crucial. This is due to the market's rapid expansion and the requirement to identify more environmentally friendly approaches to chemical production. The high cost of raw materials is another issue.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The benefit of the market research team is to incorporate the skills and experience of stakeholders as they enter the program.
• This evaluation can support your company's efforts to bring in new talent for the sector or assist recruiters in bringing in more qualified candidates.
• Both sides can benefit from participation and information sharing.
