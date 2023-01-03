The Life And Times of Vinny The Pug; How A Little Pup's quest for a Guinness World Record helped him become a Rock Star

Vinny the Pug in all of his glory when he was about three quarter through his climbing career.

Volume #1 of Vinny the Pug's biography tells the story of the little pug who moved from Orlando to Phoenix where he experienced and overcame culture shock.

If it ain't a Pug, then it's just a dog!” — Allen Y. Kimble, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The True Life Story of Vinny the Pug began in Orlando on September 12, 2001. Florida's economy was in shambles after the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington. Overnight, Florida's tourism industry ground to a halt. Vinny's human made the difficult decision to move the family out west to seek improved employment opportunities.

When they arrived in Phoenix, Vinny was still just a pup, not yet one and a half years. However, he was old enough to have been surprised by what he saw. Arizona was extremely different from what he was accustomed to back home in Florida. Orlando was lush with greenery. There were trees, vegetation, and lakes everywhere. But then, it suddenly occurred to Vinny that his new home in Phoenix was in the Sonoran Desert.

There was another surprise for him; the boulders and rocks that littered the desert floor. Looking back to those days, there was no way for Vinny to have known that it was those rocks that would enable him to climb his way to international recognition. The rocks scattered around Phoenix and other locations like Scottsdale and Sedona would, one day, enable him to climb his way to becoming a rock star in Arizona. "The True Life Story of Vinny the Pug" is Volume #1 of a series of books that will tell the many stories of the little pug from Orlando who moved to the Sonoran Desert.

He was my best friend for thirteen amazing years. While we were together, we shared many great adventures in the Sonoran Desert of Phoenix, Arizona.