EMU Department of Educational Sciences Hosts Hale Kağansoy Kocaismail

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Department of Educational Sciences organized a talk event that brought Guidance and Psychological Counselling program students together with Polatpaşa High School, Psychological Counselling and Guidance teacher and Duyum Academy Psychological Counsellor Hale Kağansoy Kocaismail. The event took place on Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 11:00 at EMU Assist. Prof. Dr. Ali Hikmet Civelek Meeting Hall. EMU Guidance and Psychological Counselling Program students and EMU Education Sciences Department members attended the said event. During the “Who are we as Psychological Counsellors and How can we develop ourselves?” titled talk, Psychological Counsellor Kağansoy Kocaismail provided concrete examples to the students of the Guidance and Psychological Counseling program, on how to enrich their fields of expertise and serve as a guide and psychological counselor in a wide range along with the training they receive during their undergraduate studies.

Psychological Counsellor Kağansoy Kocaismail talked about the contents of broad trainings such as “AGTE, Denver Developmental Screening Test, MOXO Attention Test, Berard AIT Training, Fast and Clear Reading Techniques Training”, where to get trainings and how they can be applied. Answering the questions of students, Psychological Counsellor Kağansoy Karaismail advised the students to represent their field in best way they can and to protect the profession.

At the end of the talk, EMU Education Faculty, Head of the Education Sciences Department Prof. Dr. Canan Perkan Zeki presented an appreciation certificate and a bouquet to guest speaker Psychological Counsellor Hale Kağansoy Kocaismail.