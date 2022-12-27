EMU URDC to Participate in UIA2023 with the Nicosia Turkish Municipality Terminal Area Urban Renewal, Improvement and Design Project

The 'Nicosia Turkish Municipality Terminal Area - Urban Renewal, Improvement, and Design Project’ prepared by the Eastern Mediterranean University Urban Research and Development Center (EMU URDC) in line with the demand from the Nicosia Turkish Municipality, with a team under the coordination of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ercan Hoşkara has been selected to be presented at the International Union of Architects - UIA 2023 World Architects Congress. The International Union of Architects (UIA) World Congress, held every two years, will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, between 2 and 6 July 2023 under the title of “Sustainable Futures – Leave No One Behind”. The Nicosia Turkish Municipality Terminal Area – Urban Renewal, Improvement, and Design Project has been included in the 250 articles selected by the panel chairs in line with the criteria of 'originality, scientific excellence, and pertinent and change-driving agendas' among 750 proposals submitted to the UIA 2023 World Congress.

The backbone of the aforementioned urban design project, which will provide opportunities for different user groups to have rest, entertainment, trade, cultural and artistic activities, is a 'public network' formed by the combination of public open spaces with different physical and functional characteristics. Incorporating the feature of an active interaction space, the design creates a new urban center of attraction and public focus for the city of Nicosia. The principles of accessibility, sustainability, compatibility with environmental conditions and climate, applicability, contribution to the urban economy, and urban aesthetics stand out as important guides in shaping the design. The project area consists of lighting, urban furniture, etc., which respond to the 24/7 usage habits of the citizens. Considering the needs of wind, sun, etc., it will be the new symbolic public space of the city, where solutions for climatic conditions are produced. Designed with this main approach, the Nicosia Turkish Municipality Terminal Area Urban Renewal, Improvement, and Design Project will be presented by the project team consisting of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ercan Hoşkara, Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nevter Zafer Cömert and Research Assistant Amirhossain Karimizadeh at the 'Design for Resilient Communities' session of the Congress, and the full text will be included in the Proceedings to be published by Springer.