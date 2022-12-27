Submit Release
DECEMBER 27, 2022 - Nevada Division of Insurance earns NAIC accreditation renewal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 27, 2022

Nevada Division of Insurance earns NAIC accreditation renewal  

CARSON CITY, NV – Commissioner Barbara D. Richardson is pleased to announce that the Nevada Division of Insurance has earned another 5-year accreditation from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC’s Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation Committee voted to approve the accreditation during the NAIC Fall National Meeting, which was held in Tampa, FL earlier this month. 

“This is a great accomplishment for the current staff, and I am proud of all the hard work they put in to achieve this result,” Commissioner Richardson said.  “I look forward to all their successes going forward.”

The NAIC Accreditation Program demonstrates that state insurance departments meet standards of solvency regulation and provide effective regulation of multi-state insurers. Further, NAIC accreditation allows non-domestic states to rely on the accredited domestic regulator to fulfill a baseline level of effective financial regulatory oversight.

To become accredited and maintain accreditation, once every five years, each state’s insurance department must submit to a comprehensive review by a team of independent consultants to ensure the departments have adequate statutory and administrative authority to regulate an insurer’s corporate and financial affairs, as well as the properly trained and effective staff and resources to carry out any such authority.

To learn more about the NAIC’s Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation Program visit the NAIC website.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The State of Nevada Division of Insurance, a Division of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, protects the rights of Nevada consumers and regulates Nevada’s $20 billion insurance industry. The Division of Insurance has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas. In 2021, the Division investigated 2,288 consumer complaints, answered 10,200 inquiries, and recovered $3.3 million on behalf of consumers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV.  

