Two Fast-Growing Tech Companies Merge to Create One Company with a Diverse Set of Skills and Strengths

Build Labs and DKS Systems are focused on being one of the top technology companies in Minneapolis and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twin Cities software design firm Build Labs announced today it has recently merged with DKS Systems to create a unified and strong presence in the software and technology marketplace.

The merger of these two soaring technology companies will allow the new business to serve more customers and provide a greater wealth of knowledge and services.

James Dietrich, the founder and CEO of Build Labs, located in the historic North Loop of Minneapolis, will continue as CEO following the merger. DKS Systems CEO and President Colin Dockry will continue as President of the recently merged companies.

"This merger capitalizes on the strengths of each company," said Dietrich. "Our goal in combining forces is to create one of the most varied and strong tech companies in the market." For DKS Systems, the ability to mesh strengths with Build Labs was an easy decision.

"We are both tech companies, but with different capabilities," said Dockry. "This allows us to better meet the needs of all our clients. In today's market each client wants something different. We are better able to meet those needs working together." With revenues for both companies forecasted to grow in 2023, the time was right to merge.

Adding to the positive news, Build Labs was recently named the number 1 top tech companies in the country with an apprenticeship program by DPI, a University of Illinois research Institute, after a review of over 80 software firms featuring an Apprenticeship Program. "We are excited to be recognized for our dedication to apprenticeship and developing our workforce, and really appreciate the research and effort DPI invested into this study." said Dietrich.

"Their continued work will help all companies, not just Build Labs, become stronger and more diverse companies."

About Build Labs:

Build Labs' elite software engineers have created exceptional software since the company's founding in 2017. Build Labs is an immersive coding experience for developers and designers. All of our code is hand-crafted by developers here in the US. The result is collaborative, innovative software development focused on delivery. In late-2022 Build Labs was honored by DPI, from the University of Illinois as one of the top tech companies in the country with an apprenticeship program. From desktop to mobile, AR to embedded, Build Labs delivers reliable, scalable and maintainable solutions. For more, visit https://buildlabs.io/.

###

Media Contact

Robb Leer, Leer Communication & Consultants, 6127010608, robbl@leercommunication.com

SOURCE Build Labs