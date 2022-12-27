Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,950 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Leaf Collector Device (CCT-4620)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and effortless way to vacuum, shred, and dispose of leaves in the yard," said an inventor, from Bellefontaine, Ohio, "so I invented the LEAF COLLECTOR. My design would simplify yardwork chores and it could enhance the appearance of a yard."

The invention provides an improved way to collect and remove leaves from a yard. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually rake leaves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use on various surfaces so it is ideal for homeowners.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-leaf-collector-device-cct-4620-301707532.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Leaf Collector Device (CCT-4620)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.