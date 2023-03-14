The Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Sales valued $5.40 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.50%
The Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market was valued at $4.00 billion in 2021 and will be $5.40 billion in 2029.
Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Overview
One kind of adhesive used to make flexible packaging is lamination adhesive. The two layers that make them up are the sticky layer and the liner layer. While the liner layer is typically composed of paper or another material, the adhesive layer is frequently comprised of a rubber or plastic substance. The liner layer and adhesive layer are bonded together after the adhesive layer has been attached. As a result, a versatile package that can be rolled, folded, and shaped in many ways is produced.
These adhesives are more suitable for flexible packaging because they are less brittle and more resilient than conventional adhesives. The creation of flexible packaging frequently involves the use of lamination adhesives. Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging appear to have a bright future due to the rising demand for premium, flexible packaging materials.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Solvent-based, solvent-free, and water-based laminating adhesives are the three varieties available for flexible packaging. Because they are the simplest to use, solvent-based adhesives are the most often utilised kind.
Flexible packaging employs laminating adhesives in a variety of ways. Adhesives are frequently used in food packaging to preserve food quality and guard against damage while in transit. Adhesives are utilised to shield sensitive information found in medical packaging from moisture and other harm. Adhesives are a common solution since industrial packaging frequently needs to be robust and resistant to wear and tear. Lamination adhesives can also be used in flexible packaging for apparel and toy manufacturing.
Asia Pacific is the second-largest market after Europe for lamination adhesives for flexible packaging. Over the next five years, North America is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than any other area in the market for lamination adhesives for flexible packaging. Africa, the Middle East, and South America are expanding markets for flexible packaging lamination adhesives.
Prominent Key Players of the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market
The Dow Corning Company, 3M Company, Vimasco Corporation, Sika Automotive AG, Coim SA, Flint Group Ltd., Toyo-Morton Co., DIC Corporation, Huber Group GmbH & Co.KG, Comens Material Handling GmbH, China Neweast Corp., Jiangsu Lihe Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Morchem SA, Shanghai Kangda Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., Bril, and Henkel AG are a few of the major.
Key Market Segments Table: Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market
The Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market market is segmented into the following types of methods:
• Solvent Based Adhesives
• Solvent-free Adhesives
• Water Based Adhesives
The market for Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging includes the following applications:
• Food Packaging
• Medical Packaging
• Industrial Packaging
• Others
Detailed analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are included along with a general discussion of the following regions:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The war has disrupted production at several factories that produce these adhesives, and demand has increased as a result. This has led to higher prices and a shortage of products. In addition, shipping costs incurred due to the conflict have made it difficult for companies to source this adhesive from other countries.
The market for lamination adhesives for flexible packaging has benefited from the COVID-19 epidemic. This is because numerous companies are now utilising this kind of adhesive to package their goods more safely. Additionally, because this kind of adhesive is more environmentally friendly than conventional adhesives, there is a rising demand for it.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market
These adhesives provide a strong, durable bond between two surfaces and are often used in applications that require flexibility, such as food and beverage containers. In addition to their use in flexible packaging, lamination adhesives are also popular for use in other industrial applications, such as medical devices and electronics.
Poor adhesion, weak tear resistance, and low-temperature tolerance are some of the main issues the market is currently facing. Numerous businesses are creating better lamination adhesives to address these issues.
