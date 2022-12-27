Summer seasonal positions open in state parks, forests and preserves

The DNR Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau has openings for recreational aides and seasonal patrol officers for the summer 2023 season across the state park system.

Jobs duties will include assisting park staff in patrolling the park, helping visitors, registering campers, and maintaining the park through duties such as mowing, trimming, cleaning, trail work and facility repairs. Interested applicants should have skills in general maintenance, ability to work on a team or with minimal supervision, and have strong customer relations skills.

For more details and how to apply, visit www.iowadnr.gov/Employment.