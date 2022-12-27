Submit Release
It’s almost New Years! Join the First Day Hike Challenge at Iowa state parks

DES MOINES – It’s almost time to start 2023 the right way – in an Iowa state park! Join the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge through the digital State Park Passport. You can also join one of several guided hikes with park or forest staff across the state.

With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into any of more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State ParkRestrictions will apply on the cabin stay, with reservation fees and other business rules applying.

Visitors can go to as many parks as they wish during the weekend -- every check-in counts as a contest entry.  Additionally, visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park entry on the passport.

For more details on First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, to find a list of guided hikes, and to find links to sign up for the Parks Passport, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.

