Actor Johnny La Takes a Stand Against Cyberbullying in the Online Gaming Community
Actor Johnny La, known for his work on General Hospital, Young & Hungry, and Murder Book, is taking a stand against cyberbullying...LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Johnny La, known for his work on General Hospital, Young & Hungry, and Murder Book, is taking a stand against cyberbullying within the online gaming community. A recent study shows that online gaming is a popular pastime for youth, with 70% of individuals under the age of 18 participating. While gaming can have positive impacts on cognitive, emotional, and social skills, it can also be a breeding ground for cyberbullying.
To combat this issue and protect children, parents can take steps such as playing games with their child, checking in on who their child is playing with, and researching the security risks of gaming communities. Parents can then take further steps, such as monitoring social media, teaching children about safe digital behavior, and establishing rules for time spent gaming. If gamers are experiencing cyberbullying, they can report it to the gaming company, block the bully, and seek support from a trusted adult or helpline.
"Cyberbullying is a serious issue, and I have experienced this growing up in the online gaming community myself. The dangers of cyberbullying in popular video games can have a lasting negative effect on children growing up. Children that are exposed to long-term cyberbullying in the gaming world may wire their brains in incorrectly determining what is right and wrong in real life. I have also witnessed both men and women sexually harassed online repeatedly." La said.
La has always been driven by a passion for entrepreneurship and business. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from San Jose State University in 2008, where he gained experience in the management industry. After relocating to Los Angeles, he became actively involved in entrepreneurship, fueling a lifelong enthusiasm for the business world. In addition to his long-time acting career, La has also accrued over 20 years of entrepreneurial and marketing experience, culminating in the establishment of MRLA Media LLC. As the Founder of MRLA Media LLC, a digital marketing company focused on brand recognition and social media monetization, La continues to thrive in the business realm.
MRLA Media was established with the goal of helping businesses of all sizes succeed in the digital landscape and expand their reach through realistic and attainable objectives. To achieve this, La has assembled a team of the industry's top innovators and marketing experts to support his clients in reaching new heights.
La is a dedicated and passionate individual who is committed to helping businesses succeed online. But his commitment goes beyond just the realm of marketing. La is also deeply committed to creating a positive and welcoming environment for all users, particularly in the online gaming community. In today's digital age, the internet has become an integral part of many people's lives, including the gaming community. However, with the anonymity and distance that the internet provides, it can also create an environment where cyberbullying can thrive. La is taking a stand against this behavior and is actively working to combat cyberbullying in the online gaming community. He believes that everyone has the right to feel safe and accepted online, and is dedicated to creating a more positive and welcoming online environment for all users.
"I will be working on educating parents and children about the dangers of cyberbullying online, and what they can do to prevent or address inappropriate behaviors." La said.
Johnny La is represented by Tangerine Talent and A.D.S. Management. You may view his official website at johnnyla.com for more information. To learn more about MRLA Media LLC and The Digital Footprint, visit mrla-media.com and courses.mrla-media.com respectively.
