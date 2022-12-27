Dr. John Jaquish Shares A One Step Strategy For Beating Post Holiday Eating Temptations

Dr. John Jaquish offers one simple strategy to those wanting to stay on their diet and nutrition plan and avoid overeating in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation is mid its holiday eating season that runs from Halloween through New Year's. Cookies, cakes, candy, and cocktails abound, and the temptation to indulge in holiday foods and overeat mounts by the day, threatening to cause normally nutrition-conscious individuals to throw their diet and exercise plans out the window. Scientist, Inventor, and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Dr. John Jaquish has a simple strategy for all those worried about sticking to their fitness plans and successfully fending off the dreaded seasonal culprit known as holiday overeating.

"I see threads, pages, and Instagram accounts that are all about fitness motivation and/or weight loss motivation. Well, there's a problem with seeking motivation as it usually revolves around pictures or videos of influencers like Arnold Schwarzenegger, who are at their peak physical development, something that took 10,000 decisions and actions to achieve," said Dr. Jaquish.

He goes on to explain that fitness enthusiasts looking at photos like that for motivation see they have a long road ahead to achieve their own peak physical development. "So, when presented with pumpkin pie, Christmas cookies, or a huge holiday meal, these individuals think, 'Oh, I have thousands of steps to go, so I'll just screw this one step; it's not going to make that much difference anyway!' That is fake news," said Dr. Jaquish.

Dr. Jaquish advises that it's much easier, instead of looking for motivation, to use disciple and a very simple decision-making process. It's a one-question, one-moment, one-day strategy.

Ask yourself, "Do you want to wake up tomorrow morning and be the guy who screwed up your principles and decided to break from what you've already committed yourself to? Or not?"

Some people struggle and don't want to give up anything. Dr. Jaquish recommends those folks ask themselves these questions:

Have I ever gone a day without sugar?

Have I ever gone a day without overeating?

Have I ever gone a day without desserts?

Did I make it through that day without going insane?

"So, you sit down, and you have a choice between eating a healthy meal or having desserts and overeating with your family and friends. You make one simple decision on that one day to stay on your nutrition plan and not be that person who succumbs to holiday food temptation. And if you make this simple decision every day, day by day, it is much easier to stay on your nutrition plan, and soon you will have the health and body you want," said Dr. Jaquish.

For more information about Dr. Jaquish, his X3 exercise and nutrition program, and to order his Wall Street Journal Bestselling book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time, So is Cardio and There's a Better Way To Have The Body You Want, visit doctorj.com.

About John Jaquish, PhD

Scientist, Inventor, and Author, John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He is the inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong, and the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes including the Miami Heat, various NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team. His book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time, explains his non-conventional approach to human physiology and is a WSJ bestseller.

